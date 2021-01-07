Welcome to the Second American Revolution

As most of you know, yesterday, Mike Pence presided over the counting of the electoral college vote. Contrary to what many of us hoped for, he refused to consider the votes for Donald Trump that electors from several states had submitted. In doing so, he allowed Joe Biden to be declared the winner of the 2020 Presidential election. While many people are rehashing the day’s events, friends are asking me what happens next. In this article, I’ll share my thoughts on what may happen over the next few months.
This morning, Dan Scavino tweeted a message on behalf of the president.
Statement by President Donald J. Trump on the Electoral Certification:— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our...
...fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021
The message was posted by Scavino because Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have either temporarily or indefinitely suspended the President’s accounts. (More on that in a minute.)
When listening to the President’s message the evening of January 4th, at the rally in Georgia, I noticed, for the first time, uncertainty and nervousness in his voice when he talked about what Mike Pence might do on January 6th. That same nervousness was apparent yesterday when he addressed the crowd that had gathered at the capital.
Although Pence’s decision to allow Biden to be declared President surprised (and disappointed) me, I don’t think it surprised Trump. His nervousness suggested that he was concerned. I suspect he may have known that Pence was not up to the task. That would explain why Pence said on the 4th that he would allow debate during the joint session of Congress, but did not mention any other options. I believe Pence had already made up his mind what he was going to do, and I think Trump knew it. If the President knew what Pence’s had planned to do, we might assume that POTUS had a contingency plan.
The President allowed the Justice Department the opportunity to acknowledge and address election fraud. Bill Barr refused, and his resignation in December signaled that the DOJ is not interested in the matter. The Department of Homeland Security, which is responsible for safeguarding election integrity, has likewise refused to acknowledge fraud. The Supreme Court has had dozens of opportunities but has refused to hold even one evidentiary hearing on election fraud. A handful of state legislators tried to address the problem, but as a whole, state legislative bodies have failed to address the issue. The U.S. Congress likewise failed, despite the efforts of a handful of patriots. Lastly, the Vice-President failed to even consider providing the remedy prescribed by the Constitution. (That remedy is explained in previous posts).
Our system of government provides many checks and balances to prevent fraud and corruption. In the past, election fraud was present, but it was not widely known. Now, it has been exposed to the public, and every civilian institution charged with addressing it has refused to do so. When civilian institutions refuse to acknowledge corruption, the responsibility falls upon the military.
Donald Trump will remain President until at least January 20th. While there is no constitutional path to keep him in office after the 20th, he has claimed over the last four years to have the complete support of the military. It’s worth noting that on November 9th, Trump replaced the Secretary of Defense, his Chief of Staff, and two Undersecretaries with people known to be loyal to him. Those moves suggest that Trump anticipated this would come down to using the military to save the Republic. President Trump is heading to Camp David this weekend, where he often consults with military leaders. I have no way of knowing if he plans to use some type of military intervention, but some signs are pointing in that direction.
President Trump will head to Camp David this weekend, a White House official confirms to @CBSNews.— Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 7, 2021
FAA restrictions are in place from Friday-Sunday.https://t.co/toHJFbj6AD
Some members of Congress are presently trying to impeach Trump while others are urging Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office immediately. If the swamp is convinced Trump will leave office without a fight, why are they trying to remove him early by force? Are they concerned that he might try to use the military, or perhaps declassify incriminating information about them, or make public more evidence of fraud?
Today, the U.S Army is erecting a seven-foot-tall barrier around the perimeter of the White House and Acting Defense Secretary Miller has authorized 6,000 National Guardsmen to keep the peace in Washington DC. All of this despite the fact that Washington DC is peaceful right now. Does Miller expect civil unrest?
Regardless of which candidate won, come January 20th, there were going to be millions of angry Americans who believed the election was stolen. Today, more than 70 million Trump supporters are mad as hell at the government. Obviously, the Department of Defense anticipated that, and they're taking the necessary precautions.
Joe Biden has already told us he plans to implement a nationwide covid lockdown, which will result in the government destruction of millions of private businesses. We know the end game is to implement the Great Reset—a plan that replaces capitalism with communism.
If you think millions of Americans (many of whom are former military) will passively allow their nation to be destroyed, you’re delusional. If the military does not intervene and if Biden is inaugurated on the 20th, we could be headed for a second revolution.
Some have talked about civil war, but there is little chance of that. Civil war involves combat between fellow countrymen over ideological differences. American patriots don’t have an issue with their fellow countrymen. They’re pissed because a criminal syndicate is running their government.
China's government controls its population through several mechanisms; the most common is limiting access to information. This non-violent approach to controlling the population is very effective. China is, in essence, waging a non-violent information war against its citizens. Many people have observed that Americans are also engaged in an information war. Tech companies are taking more steps every day to limit the flow of information between patriots. That’s why so many of our friends have been banned from Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. When access to information is limited, Silicon Valley's overlords gain more control.
One strategic goal in warfare is cutting off communication between soldiers and their leaders. Without clear orders from leaders, soldiers quickly become confused and demoralized. Silicon Valley knows that. Why do you think they suspended President Trump’s social media accounts yesterday? They intend to cut off communications between POTUS and his supporters.
A secondary goal is cutting off communications between team members. When digital soldiers can’t communicate with each other, they can’t share information or develop strategies. I expect the normal means of communications to be more severely restricted in the near future—not just banning from social media but the closing of email accounts. I would not be surprised if operating systems for computers and mobile devices are disrupted, at least temporarily.
The deep state has us engaged in a cold (information) war because they know if the war ever went hot, it would not go well for them. Millions of patriots could overrun government institutions in a matter of days. That is what politicians fear most. Patriots don't want this; we prefer a solution from President Trump.
I’d like to be clear: I am not endorsing revolution. I am not advocating the overthrow of our government. On this website, I analyze political and current events and provide commentary. My analysis is that revolution seems likely if elected leaders continue to deny election fraud. That analysis is based on observing current events and comparing them with historical trends. History shows that when politicians are elected through fraudulent schemes and they deny the existence of fraud after it is revealed to the public, inevitably, violent insurrection or military intervention is the solution.
Nevertheless, I am asking readers to pray that a peaceful resolution is found to the injustices we've seen, and pray that if the use of force is deemed necessary, it is over quickly.
Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.
Love this explanation on TRUMP...IT IS RIGHT ON...from all the good sources...they all are not worried and say this gas been planned for years or decades....they were waiting for Trump to get freed up and ready for this very important job to save America from the dark tentacles that are trying to grab and strangle our freedoms until gone...this has been written about for decades...in Books, dvds and articles...read "The Bilderberg Group by Daniel Estulin, or anything by David Icke..or watch movie Freedom to Fascism by Aaron Russo who was trying to get the word out abourv25 years ago...all his information has been coming true! Also see documentaries Zeitgeist I&II....you can Google them or maybe find on www.topdocumentaryfilms.com as well as other great topics like H.A.A.R.P and also Weather Wars.
Hope all this helps and is reliable information.
